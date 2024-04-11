 Skip navigation
Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Masters - Round One
2024 Masters Round 1 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Vikings move up for J.J. McCarthy

Is Nix a fit for Raiders, Broncos in NFL draft?
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft biggest sleeper picks
End of an era for Iowa, Purdue without Clark, Edey

Iowa handled Clark phenomenon with 'grace'

April 11, 2024 03:25 PM
The Go B1G or Go Home crew recap their biggest takeaways from the NCAA women's basketball tournament, including Iowa's impressive run led by star Caitlin Clark.