Dell: Steph's win 'like a three at the buzzer'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WoO Sprints Kings Royal Eldora Speedway Donny Schatz.jpg
Donny Schatz wins 2023 Kings Royal on one of the World of Outlaws’ biggest stages
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Christian Lundgaard - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m86968.jpg

IndyCar Toronto points, results: Christian Lundgaard wins; Palou extends title lead
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Much at stake for NASCAR Cup drivers at New Hampshire on Monday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgard4hls_230716.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
16895507942.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WoO Sprints Kings Royal Eldora Speedway Donny Schatz.jpg
Donny Schatz wins 2023 Kings Royal on one of the World of Outlaws’ biggest stages
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Christian Lundgaard - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m86968.jpg

IndyCar Toronto points, results: Christian Lundgaard wins; Palou extends title lead
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Much at stake for NASCAR Cup drivers at New Hampshire on Monday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgard4hls_230716.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
16895507942.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dell: Steph's win 'like a three at the buzzer'

July 16, 2023 06:07 PM
Dell Curry talks over his son’s dramatic win at the 2023 American Century Championship, comparing his win to "a three at the buzzer, but on a much harder stage."
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
1:42
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorywinintv_230716.jpg
3:01
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_lucasgloverintvv2_230713.jpg
2:01
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_230712.jpg
7:59
McIlroy a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsam_230712.jpg
8:03
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_playerreactions_230712.jpg
6:44
Lynch: Golfers ‘suspicious’ of PGA Tour-LIV deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexhit_230712.jpg
6:15
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsamintv_230710.jpg
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pureinsurance_230710.jpg
5:09
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonintv_230710.jpg
8:50
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Now Playing