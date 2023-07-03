 Skip navigation
2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner
MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech
Garrett Whitlock
Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbhole7_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach’s No. 7 will take commitment

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Leaders of PGA Tour-PIF merger won't be at hearing

July 3, 2023 01:05 PM
Jay Monahan, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Greg Norman all declined to attend a Congressional hearing on July 11 to discuss the intended PGA-PIF merger.
Up Next
nbc_golf_thenine_230703.jpg
2:43
Langer’s near ace leads Golf Channel’s top shots
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stephensonint_230703.jpg
6:53
Stephenson recaps career and cancer battle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stacyint_230703.jpg
7:35
Stacy discusses progress of LPGA, Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lopezint_230703.jpg
9:28
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyint_230703.jpg
9:31
Bradley details self-kindness needed to succeed
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordint_230703.jpg
5:43
Stanford confident ahead of U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sheehanint_230703.jpg
6:58
Sheehan thrilled for Women’s Open to be at Pebble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_fowlervictory_230702.jpg
9:13
Lewis: ‘Golf is better’ when Fowler is contending
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
3:31
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
2:47
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_justinthomaspresser_230628.jpg
6:13
Thomas: ‘One step at a time’ mindset for RMC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnfeinsteinintv_230628.jpg
7:27
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
Now Playing