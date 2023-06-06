 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf
nbc_soc_rapinoegoals2019wwc_230705.jpg
Every Rapinoe goal at the 2019 Women’s World Cup
nbc_golf_aiath_patbradley_230705.jpg
Bradley, Sharpe discuss impact of golf on girls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf
nbc_soc_rapinoegoals2019wwc_230705.jpg
Every Rapinoe goal at the 2019 Women’s World Cup
nbc_golf_aiath_patbradley_230705.jpg
Bradley, Sharpe discuss impact of golf on girls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Players react to PGA Tour, LIV, DP World Tour news

June 6, 2023 11:33 AM
The Golf Today crew discuss the reaction from the players on the new merge of commercial operations for the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.
Up Next
nbc_golf_aiath_halleledbetter_230705.jpg
2:53
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thenine_230703.jpg
2:43
Langer’s near ace leads Golf Channel’s top shots
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stephensonint_230703.jpg
6:53
Stephenson recaps career and cancer battle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stacyint_230703.jpg
7:35
Stacy discusses progress of LPGA, Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lopezint_230703.jpg
9:28
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pifpgamergerhearings_230703.jpg
2:27
Leaders of PGA Tour-PIF merger won’t be at hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyint_230703.jpg
9:31
Bradley details self-kindness needed to succeed
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordint_230703.jpg
5:43
Stanford confident ahead of U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sheehanint_230703.jpg
6:58
Sheehan thrilled for Women’s Open to be at Pebble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_fowlervictory_230702.jpg
9:13
Lewis: ‘Golf is better’ when Fowler is contending
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
3:31
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
2:47
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Now Playing