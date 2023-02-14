 Skip navigation
Tiger: Brady's career an 'outlier' in the NFL

February 14, 2023 03:19 PM
With Tom Brady retired and Aaron Rodgers potentially close behind, Tiger Woods explains that he understands what it feels like to not be as "invincible" with age.
