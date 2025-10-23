 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hubert Kos
Hubert Kos, Josh Liendo break swimming world records at Toronto World Cup
112th Tour de France - Stage 21
Tour de France returns to Montmartre for grand finale in 2026, men face Alpe d’Huez double
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Media Days
BYU aiming high with top overall recruit AJ Dybantsa on the roster

Top Clips

nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hubert Kos
Hubert Kos, Josh Liendo break swimming world records at Toronto World Cup
112th Tour de France - Stage 21
Tour de France returns to Montmartre for grand finale in 2026, men face Alpe d’Huez double
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Media Days
BYU aiming high with top overall recruit AJ Dybantsa on the roster

Top Clips

nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Portugal's Gomes heads in equalizer vs. USWNT

October 23, 2025 07:56 PM
Diana Gomes is unmarked in the box and finds her way to head in Portugal's first goal off a corner kick to tie the game at one-all vs. the United States.

Latest Clips

nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
58
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
oly_sww100im_toronto_walsh_251023.jpg
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
oly_sww200br_toronto_douglass_251023.jpg
06:13
Douglass glides to 200m breaststroke win
nbc_nba_offguardep3vjedgecombe_251023.jpg
10:41
Edgecombe ‘going to be’ great after historic debut
oly_swm100bu_toronto_liendo_251023.jpg
04:11
Liendo smashes 100m butterfly world record
nbc_soc_uswntgoal1_251023.jpg
01:13
Lavelle opens scoring for U.S. against Portugal
oly_sww200bu_toronto_smith_251023.jpg
05:16
Smith dominates in 200m women’s butterfly final
oly_swm200bk_toronto_kos_251023.jpg
06:17
Kos flies to new 200m backstroke WR in Toronto
oly_sww50bk_toronto_mckeown_251023.jpg
04:11
McKeown edges Walsh to win women’s 50 backstroke
ioly_swm400f_toronto_foster_251023.jpg
06:58
Foster swims to clinical 400m free win in Toronto
nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
01:30
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
01:31
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_ajbrown_251023.jpg
01:17
Smith an elite option in fantasy if Brown sits out
nbc_roto_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
01:30
‘Expect a lot’ from 76ers’ Edgecombe after debut
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_251023.jpg
01:23
Breaking down Waddle’s outlook amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251023.jpg
01:21
How Jackson’s potential return affects BAL offense
nbc_nba_nbcscandel_251023.jpg
02:54
Billups, Rozier charged in NBA gambling scandal
oly_fswom_liuworldslookback.jpg
04:25
Liu relives the best moment of her career
oly_as_mikaelabreezylookback_final.jpg
05:59
How Shiffrin and Johnson joined forces at worlds
oly_fstem_chockbatesgoldupgrade_final.jpg
07:00
Chock/Bates withstood lengthy delay before upgrade
nbc_nba_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
11:46
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
bucks_giannis.jpg
10:00
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251023.jpg
06:43
Nix, Herbert lead Berry’s Week 8 QB Love List
nbc_nba_gianniscomp_251023.jpg
03:07
Giannis goes buck wild with 37-point season opener
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251023.jpg
04:41
Herbert, Gadsden props headline MIN vs. LAC bets
USATSI_27370360_copy.jpg
03:14
Lower expectations for Love, Maye in Week 8
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251023.jpg
02:38
Waddle and Pittman might struggle during Week 8