Carapaz discusses significance of Stage 17 win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jon Rahm hoping to ride Spanish momentum to end drought at The Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sitting in the middle of Royal Troon, a house is up for sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
How Royal Troon became an Open Championship staple
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
Will McIlroy disappoint at Open Championship?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jon Rahm hoping to ride Spanish momentum to end drought at The Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sitting in the middle of Royal Troon, a house is up for sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
How Royal Troon became an Open Championship staple
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
Will McIlroy disappoint at Open Championship?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Carapaz discusses significance of Stage 17 win
July 17, 2024 11:48 AM
Richard Carapaz climbed to a Stage 17 solo victory in the 2024 Tour de France in SuperDévoluy, adding to his three wins from the Giro and three from the Vuelta.
Close Ad