USATSI_24292007.jpg
No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14
Graham_Mertz.jpg
Mertz passes for 3 scores and runs for another to help Florida beat Mississippi State 45-28
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway empty track.jpg
Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 3 at The Strip at LVMS
nbc_cfb_leonardrushtd_240921.jpg
Leonard’s TD gives ND the lead vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_ndbadkick_240921.jpg
ND’s botched FG keeps game tied vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_ndint_240921.jpg
Tuihalamaka comes up with the pick vs. Miami (OH)

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USATSI_24292007.jpg
No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14
Graham_Mertz.jpg
Mertz passes for 3 scores and runs for another to help Florida beat Mississippi State 45-28
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway empty track.jpg
Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 3 at The Strip at LVMS
nbc_cfb_leonardrushtd_240921.jpg
Leonard’s TD gives ND the lead vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_ndbadkick_240921.jpg
ND’s botched FG keeps game tied vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_ndint_240921.jpg
Tuihalamaka comes up with the pick vs. Miami (OH)

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Leonard hits Collins for his first TD pass of 2024

September 21, 2024 05:00 PM
Riley Leonard finds Beaux Collins for the 38-yard touchdown to extend Notre Dame's lead over Miami (Ohio) and record his first touchdown pass with the Fighting Irish.