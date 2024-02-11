 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIMMING-ASIAD-2022-2023-HANGZHOU
Pan Zhanle of China breaks 100m freestyle world record to open swimming worlds
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_240211.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240211.jpg
Arteta overjoyed with 6-0 win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuars_240211.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 24

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIMMING-ASIAD-2022-2023-HANGZHOU
Pan Zhanle of China breaks 100m freestyle world record to open swimming worlds
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_240211.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240211.jpg
Arteta overjoyed with 6-0 win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuars_240211.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 24

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Six Nations highlights: Ireland 36, Italy 0

February 11, 2024 11:59 AM
The home crowd in Dublin was treated to a trouncing on Sunday, as Ireland demolished Italy to maintain their spot atop the 2024 Six Nations standings.