Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
Sanderson scores in OT as Senators beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to avoid sweep

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs

Watch Now

Six Nations highlights: Italy 44, Wales 12

April 27, 2025 10:44 AM
Italy scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to notch their biggest victory over Wales in the finale of Six Nations women's rugby action.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_solankegoal_250427.jpg
01:06
Solanke heads Spurs in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_boumu_250427.jpg
10:08
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 34
nbc_pl_hojlundgoal_250427.jpg
53
Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer v. Cherries
nbc_pl_evanilsonredcard_250427.jpg
03:14
Evanilson sent off against Man United
nbc_pl_semenyogoal_250427.jpg
01:21
Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_pitchside_250427.jpg
03:01
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
nbc_pl_slot_250427.jpg
03:18
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
nbc_moto_smxwhatriderssaid_250426.jpg
07:04
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
nbc_moto_smxpitthls_250426.jpg
23:24
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Pittsburgh
pitt_mpx.jpg
12:14
Webb keeps Sexton at bay with wire-to-wire win
vialle.jpg
04:48
250SX title race a winner-take-all after Round 15
nbc_nfl_draftgrades_250426.jpg
03:29
NFL draft winners and losers: Sanders a winner?
nbc_moto_smxcooperint_250426.jpg
57
Cooper taking positives away from Pittsburgh
nbc_moto_smxsextonint_250426.jpg
54
Sexton: Losing Round 15 ‘a tough pill to swallow’
nbc_moto_smxwebbint_250426.jpg
01:11
Webb withstands pressure at Pittsburgh Supercross
nbc_horse_kddrawreax_250426.jpg
03:16
Analyzing 2025 Kentucky Derby post position draw
thrasher.jpg
55
Thrasher: ‘I could taste the win’ in Pittsburgh
nbc_moto_smxvialleintv2_250426.jpg
41
Vialle delivers to take red plate in Pittsburgh
nbc_moto_smxhampshireint_250426.jpg
42
Hampshire ‘still in it’ despite costly mistake
nbc_moto_smxhammakerint_250426.jpg
40
Hammaker battles for fifth after tough start
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
12:15
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position