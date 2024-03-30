 Skip navigation
AUTO: MAR 18 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Kyle Busch to race Christopher Bell harder after COTA incident
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
Best Bets: The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Cup, Xfinity Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway

nbc_pl_nfcp_matetagoal_240330.jpg
Mateta powers Crystal Palace in front of Forest
nbc_pl_lutongoalchong_240330.jpg
Chong’s nutmeg stuns Spurs to give Luton Town lead
nbc_pl_newwhu_gordonredcard_240330.jpg
Gordon sent off for second yellow card v. West Ham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Isak's brace gives Newcastle life against West Ham

March 30, 2024 10:22 AM
Anthony Gordon is brought down inside the box for a second time as Alexander Isak doubles his tally from the spot to reduce Newcastle's deficit to just one goal against West Ham at St. James' Park.
nbc_pl_nfcp_matetagoal_240330.jpg
1:06
Mateta powers Crystal Palace in front of Forest
nbc_pl_lutongoalchong_240330.jpg
1:39
Chong’s nutmeg stuns Spurs to give Luton Town lead
nbc_pl_newwhu_gordonredcard_240330.jpg
0:51
Gordon sent off for second yellow card v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newwhu_barnesgoal2_240330.jpg
1:34
Barnes rockets Newcastle 4-3 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_newwhu_barnesgoal_240330.jpg
1:35
Barnes’ nutmeg makes it 3-3 v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newwhu_bowengoal_240330.jpg
1:38
Bowen powers West Ham to 3-1 lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newwhu_kudusgoal_240330.jpg
1:39
Kudus blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newwhu_antoniogoal_240330.jpg
1:32
Antonio nets West Ham’s equalizer v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newwhu_isakgoal_240330.jpg
4:25
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ornsteineverton_240330.jpg
2:42
Everton’s takeover an ‘unwanted distraction’
nbc_pl_ornsteinxabi_240330.jpg
3:01
Alonso won’t replace Klopp at Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsenalcitypreview_240330.jpg
2:55
Arsenal have ‘a singular moment’ v. Man City
