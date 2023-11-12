Watch Now
Chelsea 'prove a point' against Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock react to a stunning eight-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea and Manchester City battle to a 4-4 draw.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 12
Relive the match of the season so far as Chelsea and Manchester City battle to the final whistle in an instant classic at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer’s penalty equalizes for Chelsea v. Man City
Armando Broja is brought down in the box and Cole Palmer steps up to the spot to bring Chelsea to level terms against Manchester City at 4-4.
Rodri’s shot hits off Silva to give City 4-3 lead
Rodri's effort takes a wicked deflection off Thiago Silva, sending Robert Sanchez in the wrong direction, to give Manchester City a 4-3 lead against Chelsea late in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Jackson brings Chelsea level at 3-3 v. Man City
Conor Gallagher's effort is saved but the rebound finds its way to Nicolas Jackson, who tucks away Chelsea's equalizer in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Haaland’s second gives City 3-2 lead over Chelsea
Erling Haaland scores his second goal of the match just as the second half gets underway to give Manchester City a 3-2 lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
Manuel Akanji is left unmarked inside the Chelsea box and powers his header into the back of the net to draw Manchester City level at 2-2 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
Raheem Sterling scores against his former club to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over Manchester City in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Silva equalizes for Chelsea against Man City
An unmarked Thiago Silva gets his head on the ball and directs it into the back of the net to give Chelsea their equalizer against Manchester City in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Haaland’s penalty to give Man City lead v. Chelsea
Following a VAR review, Manchester City is rewarded a penalty for Marc Cucurella's foul on Erling Haaland, who converts from the penalty spot to give City a 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 12
Relive West Ham United's five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest from London Stadium in Matchweek 12.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 12
Look back on Aston Villa's masterclass performance against Fulham, where Unai Emery's squad secure three points at Villa Park in Matchweek 12.