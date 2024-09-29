 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Max Homa holes out, but Kevin Kisner doesn’t take shirt off – yet
acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 - Day Four
Angel Hidalgo beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win DP World Tour’s Spanish Open
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet

Top Clips

nbc_nas_lap1wreck_240929.jpg
Elliott escapes Lap 1 incident at Kansas
nbc_golf_dayholeout_240929.jpg
Day holes out from bunker for eagle on No. 12
nbc_pl_lowedown_240929.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Palmer the best player in the PL?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Man United 'lost a little bit of confidence'

September 29, 2024 02:03 PM
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's disappointing 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 6.
nbc_pl_lowedown_240929.jpg
4:17
Lowe Down: Is Palmer the best player in the PL?
nbc_pl_update_240929.jpg
17:57
PL Update: Tottenham overpower Manchester United
nbc_pl_weekendtakeaways_240929.jpg
1:56
Can Maresca lead Chelsea to a PL title push?
nbc_pl_brunointv_240929.jpg
3:04
Man United’s Fernandes disagrees with red card
nbc_pl_angeintv_240929.jpg
2:04
Postecoglou praises Spurs’ ‘outstanding’ effort
nbc_pl_mutotpostmatch_240929.jpg
6:43
Ten Hag ‘on borrowed time’ after loss to Tottenham
nbc_pl_mutot_240929.jpg
12:35
Extended HLs: Man United v. Tottenham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_totgoal3_240929.jpg
1:17
Solanke notches Tottenham’s third v. Man United
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240929.jpg
1:40
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_brunoredcard_240929.jpg
2:06
Fernandes sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_240929.jpg
1:23
Van de Ven sets up Johnson to give Spurs lead
nbc_pl_ipsavl_240929.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Aston Villa MWK 6
