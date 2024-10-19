Watch Now
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
Watch full-match highlights one of the biggest upsets of the Premier League season as Bournemouth take down 10-man Arsenal 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 8.
Rice: Arsenal have ‘kicked ourselves in the foot’
Declan Rice shares his thoughts on Arsenal's red card issues this season after the Gunners lost 2-0 to Bournemouth in Matchweek 8.
Christie ‘buzzing’ after win against Arsenal
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to share his thoughts on the Cherries' impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal in Matchweek 8.
Bournemouth showcase quality in win over Arsenal
Commentators Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock share their firsthand takeaways from Bournemouth's upset win against Arsenal in Matchweek 8.
Cook: Bournemouth ‘dug deep’ to beat Arsenal
Lewis Cook speaks to the media following Bournemouth's incredible 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Vitality.
Bournemouth outgun Arsenal in shock upset
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Bournemouth's impressive 2-0 win over 10-man Arsenal at the Vitality in Matchweek 8.
Kluivert gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead v. Arsenal
David Raya takes down Evanilson inside the box for a penalty, where Justin Kluivert sends the Spanish international the wrong way to double the Cherries' lead.
Christie tucks away Cherries’ opener v. Arsenal
Ryan Christie blasts his first-time strike into the back of David Raya's goal to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead over 10-men Arsenal at the Vitality.
Saliba sent off for challenge on Evanilson
Arsenal go down to 10 men after William Saliba dragged down Evanilson during an obvious goal-scoring opportunity in the first half at the Vitality.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 8
Look back on Newcastle and Brighton's back-and-forth battle at St. James' Park in Matchweek 8.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brentford Matchweek 8
The Bees stung first before halftime, but second half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund were enough to snatch all three points for Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Leicester City MWK 8
Relive Leicester City's incredible 3-2 comeback victory against 10-men Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Matchweek 8.