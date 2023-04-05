 Skip navigation
Extended highlights: Man United 1, Brentford 0

April 5, 2023 05:00 PM
Marcus Rashford returned to the scoresheet, netting Manchester United's only goal in a hard-fought victory over Brentford.
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
2:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
4:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
3:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
5:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
4:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_bestskills_230602.jpg
2:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoal_230602.jpg
4:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
nbc_pl_everykdbassist_230602.jpg
4:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_230602.jpg
4:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
nbc_pl_top20savesofseason_230602.jpg
4:03
Top 20 Premier League saves of 2022-23 season
nbc_pl_gxgtots_230601.jpg
16:26
Data-driven PL 2022-23 Team of the Season
