Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 6
Relive the tight battle between Newcastle United and Manchester City in Matchweek 6, where the Magpies settled for a point at St. James' Park after holding the Citizens to a 1-1 draw.
Palmer’s second extends Chelsea’s lead v. Brighton
Cole Palmer steps up with a strike to the bottom corner to push Chelsea's lead to 2-1 over Brighton.
Guehi slots home Palace’s opener v. Everton
Maxence Lacroix sets up Marc Guehi to secure Crystal Palace's opening goal against Everton at Goodison Park.
Palmer equalizes for Chelsea against Brighton
Cole Palmer slots home the goal after a brilliant pass from Nicolas Jackson to get Chelsea level with Brighton at 1-1.
Rutter’s header gives Brighton lead v. Chelsea
After Robert Sanchez went for the ball but couldn't get a hand to it, Georginio Rutter capitalized with a headed finish to give Brighton the 1-0 lead over Chelsea.
Mbeumo’s stunner puts Brentford up v. West Ham
Bryan Mbeumo scores 36 seconds into Brentford's clash with West Ham at the Gtech, making the Bees the first team in PL history to score in the opening minute of a match three games in a row.
Guardiola: Man City lost momentum v. Newcastle
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes his thoughts after a close 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.
Howe proud of Newcastle United’s effort in draw
Eddie Howe looks back at Newcastle United's performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City, praising Anthony Gordon's day and looking ahead to what's next.
Man City weren’t ‘clinical’ late v. Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps reflect on Saturday's 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Newcastle United, highlighting why the Citizens missed a prime opportunity.
Gordon’s penalty puts Newcastle level v. Man City
After being brought down by Ederson in the box, Anthony Gordon scores from the spot to put Newcastle back on level terms with Manchester City.
Gvardiol puts Man City in front of Newcastle
Josko Gvardiol secures his first goal of the season with a superb finish to give Manchester City the 1-0 lead against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Analyzing Arsenal’s controversial goal v. Man City
Leon Osman, Fara Williams, and Leroy Rosenior hit the tactics board to take a closer look at Arsenal's performance at the Etihad against Manchester City in Matchweek 5.