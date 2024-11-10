 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2024 season
UAE Challenge - Day Two
Dutch pro might’ve just fired the most unlikely 59 ever at DP World Tour Q-School
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Qualifying
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoalcalledback_241110.jpg
Havertz’s goal called back after VAR review
for_mpx__739583.jpg
Goff, Hurts lead NFL Week 10 predictions
nbc_pl_manutdvleihl_241110.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leicester Matchweek 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2024 season
UAE Challenge - Day Two
Dutch pro might’ve just fired the most unlikely 59 ever at DP World Tour Q-School
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Qualifying
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoalcalledback_241110.jpg
Havertz’s goal called back after VAR review
for_mpx__739583.jpg
Goff, Hurts lead NFL Week 10 predictions
nbc_pl_manutdvleihl_241110.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leicester Matchweek 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Martinelli goes near post to give Arsenal the lead

November 10, 2024 12:53 PM
Gabriel Martinelli finishes near post to put Arsenal up 1-0 over Chelsea in the London Derby during Matchweek 11.
Up Next
nbc_pl_arsgoalcalledback_241110.jpg
1:56
Havertz’s goal called back after VAR review
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manutdvleihl_241110.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leicester Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totipshl_241110.jpg
12:37
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Ipswich Town MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totpostgamereax_241110.jpg
1:58
Tottenham was ‘disappointing’ v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoalbarnes_241110.jpg
1:05
Barnes’ goal seals the victory for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manugoalgarnacho_241110.jpg
2:12
Garnacho’s superb finish puts United up 3-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoaljoelinton_241110.jpg
1:34
Joelinton goes off the post to put Newcastle up
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241110.jpg
0:40
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoalisak_241110.jpg
1:51
Isak brings Newcastle level with Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maanufernandes2ndgaolv2_241110.jpg
1:30
Kristiansen’s own goal puts Man United up 2-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_241110.jpg
1:11
Delap doubles Ipswich Town’s lead v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfogoalmurillo_241110.jpg
1:33
Murillo scores his first-ever professional goal
Now Playing