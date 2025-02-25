Watch Now
Pedro's penalty puts Brighton ahead of Bournemouth
Joeo Pedro draws the penalty and steps up the spot where he tucks away Brighton's opener against the Cherries at the Amex.
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
Eberechi Eze shares fond memories of two Crystal Palace legends, Ian Wright and Mark Bright and takes a look back at their storied careers.
Welbeck: Brighton ‘ran their socks off’ in win
Danny Welbeck reflects on Brighton's 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Amex in Matchweek 27.
Cucurella blasts Chelsea 4-0 ahead of Southampton
The rout is on as Tyrique George finds Marc Cucurella inside the box for a simple finish to give the Blues a 4-0 lead over the Saints at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Wolves 1, Fulham 2 Matchweek 27
Relive Fulham's Matchweek 27 showdown with Wolves at the Molineux.
Mateta: When Wharton plays. I can score every game
Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta discuss Crystal Palace's impressive 4-1 win against Aston Villa in Matchweek 27.
Palace show ‘ambition’ in 4-1 rout of Aston Villa
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's eye-opening victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 27.
Colwill heads Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Southampton
Levi Colwill's towering header finds the back of the net to make it 3-0 for the Blues against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
Nketiah makes it 4-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa
Eddie Nketiah adds the icing on the cake for Crystal Palace as he taps in his side's fourth goal against Aston Villa.
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 ahead of Bournemouth
Brighton take the lead thanks to Danny Welbeck's cool finish to make it 2-1 at the Amex.
Neto rifles Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Southampton
Christopher Nkunku plays in Pedro Neto, who strikes the Blues 2-0 ahead of the Saints at Stamford Bridge.
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead over Villa
Ismaila Sarr's volley has Selhurst Park rocking as he gives Crystal Palace a two-goal cushion against Aston Villa.