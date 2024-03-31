 Skip navigation
Undefeated South Carolina women advance to Final Four with 70-58 win over Oregon State
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
Waiver Wire Watch: So Many Reds, Jose Siri Running Wild

Simpson knocks out Mbabe with massive right hand
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race

March 31, 2024 02:20 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's pressing questions from Matchweek 30, including her takes on the title race, Manchester City, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, and more.
5:25
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
2:08
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’
2:40
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
4:08
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City
1:13
Klopp shares pros, cons from win v. Brighton
2:10
Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City
6:57
Extended HLs: Man City v. Arsenal Matchweek 30
15:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
2:14
Liverpool overcome shaky start to topple Brighton
9:47
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton MWK 30
1:16
Salah drives Liverpool 2-1 in front of Brighton
1:28
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s equalizer v. Brighton
