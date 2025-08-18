Nmecha's penalty kick gives Leeds late lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
Scott Frost returns to UCF to find his motto still adorning the walls
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Julian Sayin named Ohio State’s starting quarterback for season opener against Texas
NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 04 SEC Championship Game - Auburn v South Carolina
Auburn formally will retire QB Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey during game against Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
Scott Frost returns to UCF to find his motto still adorning the walls
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Julian Sayin named Ohio State’s starting quarterback for season opener against Texas
NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 04 SEC Championship Game - Auburn v South Carolina
Auburn formally will retire QB Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey during game against Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nmecha's penalty kick gives Leeds late lead

August 18, 2025 04:50 PM
Lukas Nmecha takes advantage James Tarkowski's handball in the box and slots home the penalty kick to give Leeds United a late lead against Everton in Matchweek 1.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250817.jpg
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick
nbc_pl_richardsintv_250817.jpg
02:04
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_checp_250817.jpg
08:03
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoalthiago_250817.jpg
02:09
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood2nd_250817.jpg
01:39
Wood scores his second goal of the day for Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalndoye_250817.jpg
01:42
Ndoye heads Forest up 2-0 over Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250817.jpg
01:30
Wood gets Forest on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
01:38
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornstein_250817.jpg
04:47
Ornstein on latest with Arsenal and Man United
nbc_pl_muhope_250817.jpg
03:46
Neville: Fifth would be an achievement for United
nbc_pl_teamsdiscussion_250817.jpg
04:43
Expectations for Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea
nbc_pl_sponsoredfeature_250817.jpg
01:15
A Lovely Day: Premier League Fandom in the U.S.
PL_Update_raw.jpg
06:23
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
nbc_pl_postgame_reijnders_250816.jpg
03:30
Reijnders calls PL debut a ‘dream come true’

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
01:15
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250818.jpg
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_calebplayernews_250818.jpg
01:19
Williams a strong post-hype QB1 with new coaching
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250818.jpg
01:33
Hurts, Henry among best bets for most rushing TDs
nbc_csu_alarmfirefullv2_250818.jpg
11:36
Simms: Saints dropping hints about starting Shough
mcconkey_berry.jpg
09:25
Will Allen impact McConkey’s fantasy stock?
dolphins_mpx.jpg
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
nbc_berry_fallerswrs_250818.jpg
10:52
Drafting McLaurin in fantasy comes with ‘risks’
nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_berry_riserswrdeeper_250818.jpg
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
nbc_dlb_showcausepenalty_250818.jpg
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_berry_riserswrs_250818.jpg
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy ‘value’ heading into 2025
nbc_dps_dponmichiganpenalty_250818.jpg
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
nbc_berry_risersrbsv2_250818.jpg
10:55
Will Henderson ‘hype’ cause early round selection?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
02:05
Monitor Dart for OROY futures, wait for value
nbc_csu_nfcwestodds_250818.jpg
02:32
Simms ‘shocked’ to see 49ers favored in NFC West
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250818.jpg
02:06
How Bears’ Williams stacks up in MVP markets
nbc_roto_raidersfutures_v2_250818.jpg
02:20
Raiders are worth betting on despite concerns
nbc_csu_draketreveyon_250818.jpg
02:45
Simms: Pump brakes on Maye, all gas for Henderson
caleb_mpx.jpg
03:16
Bears’ Williams ready to take ‘big step up’
nbc_dps_geraldmccoy_250818.jpg
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team