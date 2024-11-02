Watch Now
Man United did 'big club business' hiring Amorim
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Earle react to Manchester United firing Erik ten Hag, and hiring Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon in his place.
Isak’s header puts Newcastle in front of Arsenal
Newcastle get their dream start against the Gunners as Anthony Gordon's cross finds Alexander Isak inside the box, where the Swedish star powers his header into the back of the net.
Darnold & Jones face Felix & Neto in Articulate!
The Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones pit their soccer knowledge against the football trivia prowess of Chelsea's Joao Felix and Pedro Neto.
Top 25 Premier League goals of October 2024
Relive 25 of the best Premier League goals from the month of October in the 2024-25 season.
Arsenal have positive takeaways from Reds draw
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Arsenal's draw against Liverpool and praised the Gunners for the way they approached the match despite their injury concerns.
Chelsea’s tactics on display v. Newcastle
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Newcastle in Matchweek 9, and explain how the Blues' style of play has created fits for their opposition this season.
How Liverpool took back control against Arsenal
Leon Osman and Karen Carney examine how Liverpool came back firing against Arsenal in the second half of their Matchweek 9 fixture to force a draw at the Emirates.
Analyzing ten Hag’s tenure at Man United
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Karen Carney run through Manchester United's statistics during Erik ten Hag's tenure at the club following his dismissal on Monday.
Most shocking misses in Premier League history
Relive some of the most shocking, head-scratching, and downright silly misses on goal in Premier League history.
Scholes discusses Man United’s managerial issues
Paul Scholes joins Kelly & Wrighty to discuss Manchester United's latest managerial search after parting ways with Erik ten hag following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham in Matchweek 9.
‘Nobody saw’ Palmer’s emergence at Chelsea coming
The Kelly & Wrighty crew discuss Chelsea's impressive win over Newcastle in Matchweek 9, where Cole Palmer has quickly become an irreplaceable player for the Blues.
Schmeichel surprised by timing of ten Hag firing
Peter Schmeichel joins Kelly & Wrighty to offer his perspective on Manchester United firing Erik ten Hag following a 2-1 loss to West Ham in Matchweek 9.