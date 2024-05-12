 Skip navigation
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Regions Tradition - Round Three
Ernie Els, Doug Barron share lead as Steve Stricker slips two back at Regions Tradition
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven
Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit at Italian Open with 6-2, 6-3 loss to Tabilo

nbc_pl_update_240512.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal handle business v. Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagreaxv2_240512.jpg
Manchester United ‘settled’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240512.jpg
Ten Hag has ‘no doubt’ about Man United’s spirit

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Regions Tradition - Round Three
Ernie Els, Doug Barron share lead as Steve Stricker slips two back at Regions Tradition
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven
Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit at Italian Open with 6-2, 6-3 loss to Tabilo

nbc_pl_update_240512.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal handle business v. Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagreaxv2_240512.jpg
Manchester United ‘settled’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240512.jpg
Ten Hag has ‘no doubt’ about Man United’s spirit

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arteta: Arsenal 'defended so well' v. Man United

May 12, 2024 01:58 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises his side's performance and discipline in their performance against Manchester United to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.
nbc_pl_update_240512.jpg
3:44
PL Update: Arsenal handle business v. Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagreaxv2_240512.jpg
5:37
Manchester United ‘settled’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240512.jpg
4:44
Ten Hag has ‘no doubt’ about Man United’s spirit
nbc_pl_skysportspost_240512.jpg
2:31
Man United’s ‘lack of quality’ evident v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_evansintv_240512.jpg
3:17
Evans: Man United ‘a lot more solid’ v. Arsenal
3:20
Havertz, Trossard ready to cheer on Spurs v. City
3:20
Havertz, Trossard ready to cheer on Spurs v. City
nbc_pl_munarsreax_240512.jpg
8:20
Arsenal keep title hopes alive against Man United
nbc_pl_munars_240512.jpg
9:30
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. Arsenal MWK 37
nbc_pl_trossardgoal_240512.jpg
1:32
Trossard taps in Arsenal’s opener v. Man United
4:59
Will Pochettino manage Chelsea next season?
4:59
Will Pochettino manage Chelsea next season?
nbc_pl_tenhagcontract_240512.jpg
2:26
Ten Hag’s Man United future on a ‘knife’s edge’
nbc_pl_plupdate_240511.jpg
9:42
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
