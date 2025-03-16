 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 16 PGA The Players Championship
‘It was fascinating': J.J. Spaun receives advantageous drop during Players final round
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_250316.jpg
Hojlund nets Man United’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250316.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 16 PGA The Players Championship
‘It was fascinating': J.J. Spaun receives advantageous drop during Players final round
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_250316.jpg
Hojlund nets Man United’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250316.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reacting to Newcastle winning the Carabao Cup

March 16, 2025 03:00 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard give Newcastle their flowers for taking down Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.