Guardiola proud of how Man City fought v. Palace
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his takeaways from his side's draw against Crystal Palace t Selhurst Park in Matchweek 15.
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest
Rasmus Hojlund is in the right place at the right time as he slots home Manchester United's equalizer against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
Milenkovic heads Forest 1-0 in front of Man United
Milenkovic heads Forest 1-0 in front of Man United
It's a dream start for Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford as Nikola Milenkovic heads his side in front of Manchester United in the second minute of the match.
Lewis sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
Lewis sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
Manchester City go down to 10 men late in the second half against Crystal Palace after Rico Lewis picks up his second yellow card of the match following a challenge on Trevoh Chalobah.
Man City look ‘so vulnerable’ after draw v. Palace
Man City look 'so vulnerable' after draw v. Palace
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard react to Brentford's impressive win over Newcastle and share their thoughts on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dropping points to Crystal Palace.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 15
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 15
Relive Brentford's thrilling 4-2 victory over Newcastle at the Gtech, where the Bees have now moved up to sixth in the table in Matchweek 15.
Schade slots home Brentford’s fourth v. Newcastle
Schade slots home Brentford's fourth v. Newcastle
Kevin Schade scores his fourth goal in his last two matches with a lovely finish past Nick Pope to give the Bees a 4-2 lead late in the second half over Newcastle at the Gtech.
Lewis drills Man City level at 2-2 against Palace
Lewis drills Man City level at 2-2 against Palace
Manchester City refuse to go down without a fight as Rico Lewis buries his effort with a first-time strike to make it 2-2 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Lacroix heads Palace 2-1 in front of Man City
Lacroix heads Palace 2-1 in front of Man City
Selhurst Park erupts as Maxence Lacroix's header from a Crystal Palace corner goes in to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead over Manchester City in the second half.
Collins makes it 3-2 for Brentford v. Newcastle
Collins makes it 3-2 for Brentford v. Newcastle
Nathan Collins' left-footed finish finds its way past Nick Pope and into the back of the net to give Brentford a 3-2 lead against Newcastle in the second half at the Gtech.
Haaland’s header gets Man City level v. Palace
Haaland's header gets Man City level v. Palace
Erling Haaland scores his 18th goal of the season in all competitions as he guides his header into the Crystal Palace goal to put Manchester City level at Selhurst Park.
Barnes guides Newcastle level at 2-2 v. Brentford
Barnes guides Newcastle level at 2-2 v. Brentford
Harvey Barnes immediately makes up his error on Brentford's second goal with a tidy finish to put the Magpies back on level terms at the Gtech.