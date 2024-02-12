 Skip navigation
Top News

Tiger Woods & TaylorMade Golf Announce New Apparel and Footwear Brand “Sun Day Red”
Check out photos of Tiger Woods’ new clothing brand
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Rex & Lav pod: Does Tour REALLY want the casual fan?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Arizona State at UCLA
DeShaun Foster is named UCLA football coach after Chip Kelly’s move to Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240212.jpg
Fan-player interaction decorum ‘goes both ways’
nbc_golf_gt_thunderbirdsintv_240212.jpg
WMPO vows changes to 2025 fan experience
nbc_pl_arstacticsboard_240212.jpg
How Arsenal have success on set pieces

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24

February 12, 2024 06:31 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 24 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_arstacticsboard_240212.jpg
5:16
How Arsenal have success on set pieces
nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
5:43
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chelseapalacewin_240212.jpg
1:57
Chelsea flash potential in comeback win v. Palace
nbc_pl_update_240212.jpg
3:14
PL Update: Gallagher lifts Chelsea past Palace
nbc_pl_chegallagherintv_240212.jpg
2:24
Gallagher reacts to ‘hard-fought’ win v. Palace
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240212.jpg
1:59
Pochettino ‘very pleased’ with win v. Palace
nbc_pl_cpchehilites_240212.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 24
nbc_pl_chefernandezgoal_240212.jpg
1:41
Fernandez lifts Chelsea 3-1 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_chegallagher2ndgoal_240212.jpg
2:12
Gallagher’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_chegallaghergoal_240212.jpg
1:21
Gallagher smashes Chelsea level v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_cplermagoal_240212.jpg
1:41
Lerma’s belter gives Palace lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornsteinonchelsea_240212.jpg
2:39
Chelsea backing Pochettino ‘wholeheartedly’
