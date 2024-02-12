Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 24 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
How Arsenal have success on set pieces
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to break down Arsenal's incredibly effective set pieces and how the Gunners have been able to have so much success as of late.
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson discusses his side's 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 24.
Chelsea flash potential in comeback win v. Palace
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Chelsea's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and discuss the good and bag from the Blues' performance at Selhurst Park.
PL Update: Gallagher lifts Chelsea past Palace
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Chelsea's 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 24.
Gallagher reacts to ‘hard-fought’ win v. Palace
Conor Gallagher joins Anna Jackson and the chaps to share his thoughts on his brace and game-changing performance for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.
Pochettino ‘very pleased’ with win v. Palace
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his takeaways from his side's comeback win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 24
Crystal Palace struck first, but Conor Gallagher's brace in the second half led Chelsea to a comeback win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 24.
Fernandez lifts Chelsea 3-1 in front of Palace
Enzo Fernandez secures three points for Chelsea with a smart finish into the Crystal Palace goal to give the Blues a 3-1 lead late in the second half at Selhurst Park.
Gallagher’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Palace
Cole Palmer finds Conor Gallagher at the top of the box and he slots home his second goal of the match to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Gallagher smashes Chelsea level v. Crystal Palace
Conor Gallagher gets Chelsea back on level terms just a couple of minutes into the second half against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Lerma’s belter gives Palace lead over Chelsea
A Chelsea giveaway opens the door for Jefferson Lerma's rocket of a strike to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 against the Blues at Selhurst Park.