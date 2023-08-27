 Skip navigation
Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
Kickers to Avoid and Target in 2023
singh_1920_ally23_trophy.jpg
Singh wins Ally Challenge after Goydos five-putts 17th hole
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

nbc_pl_2robbiescashv3_230827.jpg
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbiesmoyesv2_230827.jpg
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’
oly_atmjv_worlds_final_230827.jpg
Chopra wins javelin for India’s first World title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_2robbiescashv3_230827.jpg
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbiesmoyesv2_230827.jpg
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’
oly_atmjv_worlds_final_230827.jpg
Chopra wins javelin for India’s first World title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3

August 27, 2023 03:58 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 3 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_2robbiescashv3_230827.jpg
0:51
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbiesmoyesv2_230827.jpg
1:50
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’
nbc_pl_tactics_230827.jpg
6:32
How Postecoglou unlocked Tottenham’s offense
nbc_pl_lowedown_230827.jpg
5:31
Lowe: PL might be ‘a walk in the park’ for City
nbc_pl_kloopintv_230827.jpg
7:00
Klopp reacts to Reds’ comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_update_230827.jpg
8:40
PL Update: Liverpool pull off incredible comeback
nbc_pl_howeintv_230827.jpg
1:41
Howe recaps ‘unlucky’ Newcastle loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_nunezgoal2v2_230827.jpg
1:22
Nunez rescues Liverpool to complete comeback
nbc_pl_newlivanalysis_230827.jpg
1:42
Nunez lifts Liverpool to comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newlivhl_230827.jpg
12:08
Highlights: Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1
nbc_turnstile_emery_230827.jpg
4:37
Emery thinks Villa took a step forward v. Burnley
nbc_turnstile_kompany_v2_230827.jpg
3:16
Kompany: Burnley ‘showed a lot of fight’ v. Villa
