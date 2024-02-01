 Skip navigation
Top News

Ohtani3_RD.jpg
MLB MVP Betting: Who Challenges Ohtani in the NL?
2024 NASCAR Production Days
Shane van Gisbergen joins Kaulig Racing’s Cup program for seven races
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum - LCQ Race
Car schemes for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rashfordgoal1_240201.jpg
Rashford’s effort gives Man United lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240201.jpg
Solanke capitalizes on error to give Cherries lead
nbc_dps_chrissmithinterview_240201.jpg
People are ‘bullish’ on MLS ahead of World Cup

Ten Hag's discipline of Rashford is 'perplexing'

February 1, 2024 02:49 PM
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United following an off-field incident last week.
nbc_pl_rashfordgoal1_240201.jpg
1:19
Rashford’s effort gives Man United lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240201.jpg
1:35
Solanke capitalizes on error to give Cherries lead
nbc_pl_update_240131.jpg
15:59
PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea
nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_240131.jpg
1:53
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240131.jpg
2:50
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240131.jpg
4:18
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_bradleydominikintv_240131.jpg
2:41
Bradley: ‘I feel like I’m in a dream’
nbc_pl_livchereact_240131.jpg
3:30
Liverpool’s win v. Chelsea was ‘men against boys’
nbc_pl_livchehl_240131.jpg
14:37
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_mcvburehl_240131.jpg
12:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Burnley Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_goalliv4che1_240131.jpg
1:32
Diaz’s sliding effort makes it 4-1 for Liverpool
nbc_pl_goalche1liv3_240131.jpg
0:52
Nkunku gives Chelsea lifeline against Liverpool
