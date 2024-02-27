 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Atlanta
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen
Hendrick Motorsports returns to Xfinity for 10 races
KAN00544.jpg
Kyle Petty Charity Ride returns for 28th anniversary

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ryanpolesintv_240227.jpg
Poles leaning on ‘gut instinct’ with No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_joehortizintv_240227.jpg
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Atlanta
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen
Hendrick Motorsports returns to Xfinity for 10 races
KAN00544.jpg
Kyle Petty Charity Ride returns for 28th anniversary

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ryanpolesintv_240227.jpg
Poles leaning on ‘gut instinct’ with No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_joehortizintv_240227.jpg
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Arsenal 'almost perfect' in 4-1 win v. Newcastle

February 27, 2024 10:59 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
11:34
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmancity_240227.jpg
5:01
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_carabaocuprecap_240225.jpg
21:13
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win ‘a massive statement’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uaearlesilva_240225.jpg
3:39
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uamustoekelleher_240225.jpg
4:21
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_manuluton_240220.jpg
10:48
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsburnley_240220.jpg
11:28
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_240220.jpg
8:31
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robbies_chelseamc_240220.jpg
22:20
Chelsea ‘were incredible’ against Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
3:20
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240218.jpg
1:32
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_240213.jpg
4:01
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Now Playing