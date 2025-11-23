Chelsea v. Arsenal could be a 'fascinating game'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/b53903b/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5295x2978+0+277/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F80%2F5f%2Fbb9c6c3b44b4abb6dcff6ca31117%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248115794
Sami Valimaki wins first PGA Tour event at season-ending RSM Classic
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/57f37af/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5427x3053+0+2017/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F14%2F8c%2Fd98fd29148a4826c725bcd26295d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248111395
LPGA career money list: Jeeno Thitikul in top 10 after back-to-back CME Group wins
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/783aae2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6435x3620+0+148/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fbc%2F51%2F184615594ffeb34b74ea01ef8c2f%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248113165
Jeeno Thitikul repeats at LPGA finale, wins $4 million and sets new scoring average record
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jsnpresser_251123.jpg
Smith-Njigba: Receiving record is a ‘team award’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_251123.jpg
Mahomes on how KC ‘found a way to win’ vs. IND
nbc_nfl_jsnfacetime_251123.jpg
Smith-Njigba ‘striving for greatness’ in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/b53903b/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5295x2978+0+277/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F80%2F5f%2Fbb9c6c3b44b4abb6dcff6ca31117%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248115794
Sami Valimaki wins first PGA Tour event at season-ending RSM Classic
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/57f37af/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5427x3053+0+2017/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F14%2F8c%2Fd98fd29148a4826c725bcd26295d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248111395
LPGA career money list: Jeeno Thitikul in top 10 after back-to-back CME Group wins
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/783aae2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6435x3620+0+148/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fbc%2F51%2F184615594ffeb34b74ea01ef8c2f%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248113165
Jeeno Thitikul repeats at LPGA finale, wins $4 million and sets new scoring average record
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jsnpresser_251123.jpg
Smith-Njigba: Receiving record is a ‘team award’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_251123.jpg
Mahomes on how KC ‘found a way to win’ vs. IND
nbc_nfl_jsnfacetime_251123.jpg
Smith-Njigba ‘striving for greatness’ in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chelsea v. Arsenal could be a 'fascinating game'

November 23, 2025 04:26 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to Matchweek 13 to preview Chelsea's showdown with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_251123.jpg
03:27
Mustoe: Anderson is ‘not far off of Declan Rice’
nbc_pl_2robsearlev2_251123.jpg
02:54
Santos was ‘the epitome of maturity’ for Chelsea
nbc_pl_lowedown_251123.jpg
06:23
Lowe Down: Arsenal continue charge towards title
nbc_pl_avlduointv_251123.jpg
02:03
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251123.jpg
04:15
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
nbc_pl_franktintvv2_251123.jpg
05:54
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_palninhaintv_251123.jpg
05:02
Palhinha: Spurs ‘need to react’ after 4-1 loss
nbc_pl_ezehattrickcomp_251123.jpg
04:40
Eze’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Spurs
nbc_pl_arstot_251123.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Spurs Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_arstotpostgame_251123.jpg
05:38
Eze takes Arsenal to ‘another level’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_ezeintv_251123.jpg
01:49
Eze: ‘Words can’t explain’ hat-trick v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251123.jpg
01:38
Eze completes hat-trick to give Arsenal 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251123.jpg
51
Richarlison’s golazo gives Spurs life v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251123.jpg
02:01
Eze’s brace has Arsenal cruising at 3-0 v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251123.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251123.jpg
01:35
Trossard slots home Arsenal’s opener against Spurs
nbc_pl_leeavl_251123.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Aston Villa Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_leeavlpostgame_251123.jpg
02:07
‘Magic man’ Rogers lifts Villa past lowly Leeds
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251123.jpg
01:24
Rogers’ knuckleball free-kick gives Villa lead
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251123.jpg
01:07
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251123.jpg
03:21
Nmecha gives Leeds shock lead over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_251123.jpg
03:36
Neville: Arsenal have ‘no excuses’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_livlosingstreakdiscussion_251123.jpg
04:34
Reds have ‘no drive, no physicality, no energy’
nbc_pl_howeintr_251122.jpg
02:53
Howe: Newcastle ‘close to our very best’ v. City
nbc_pl_pepintr_251122.jpg
02:16
Guardiola assesses City’s performance in loss
nbc_pl_update_251122.jpg
09:20
PL Update: Forest run riot at Anfield
nbc_pl_newmc_251122.jpg
13:11
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
02:15
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
01:52
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251122.jpg
03:59
Barnes strikes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man City

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_jsnpresser_251123.jpg
31
Smith-Njigba: Receiving record is a ‘team award’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_251123.jpg
44
Mahomes on how KC ‘found a way to win’ vs. IND
nbc_nfl_jsnfacetime_251123.jpg
02:55
Smith-Njigba ‘striving for greatness’ in Seattle
nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_251123.jpg
41
Campbell ‘proud’ of Lions after OT win vs. Giants
oly_ssm500_stolzwin_251123.jpg
02:22
Stolz storms to 500m World Cup gold in Calgary
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Hodges, Castillo happy with RSM Round 4 efforts
mens_team_pursuit_251123.jpg
06:22
Team USA glides to second men’s team pursuit gold
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_cmefinalrd_251123.jpg
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_jeenowinningputt_251123.jpg
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
nbc_nba_miaphi_2minhl_251123.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Heat win fourth straight, beat 76ers
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
oly_stw500_stoddardsilver_251123.jpg
01:49
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
Oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251123.jpg
03:46
Shiffrin earns second World Cup win in seven days
nbc_cfb_washucla_fischintv_251122.jpg
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
nbc_cfb_washucla_251122.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
nbc_cfb_michvsmaryland_251122.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 18 Michigan runs all over Maryland
Rutgers_OSU_251122.jpg
04:09
Highlights: No. 1 Ohio State smothers Rutgers
usc_oregon_251122.jpg
05:14
HLs: No. 7 Oregon fends off No. 15 USC at home
nbc_rtf_oregonusc_251122.jpg
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP resume by beating USC
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamsjrtd_251122.jpg
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD