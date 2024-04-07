 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Martinsville Speedway Cup results: William Byron wins
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
William Byron wins Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
South Carolina vs Iowa 87-75 Final: Recap, highlights, stats & storylines from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_parisroublaix_240407.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville

Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race

April 7, 2024 04:26 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back with a special episode from Nashville during Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest to recap Matchweek 32
Up Next
nbc_2robbies_fulhamtot_240319.jpg
11:18
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Now Playing
nbc_2robbies_westhamvilla_240319.jpg
15:37
West Ham fail to impose their will v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeearleua_240317.jpg
3:21
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
7:35
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_totvastonvilla_240312.jpg
8:35
Tottenham the Premier League’s ‘most fluid team’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_havertzarsenal_240312.jpg
17:29
Arteta deserves credit for Havertz’s emergence
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_livvmancity_240314.jpg
14:57
Liverpool lifted by ‘Anfield factor’ v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240305.jpg
7:30
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmanderby_240305.jpg
20:25
Man City played at ‘warp speed’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieschelsea_240305.jpg
3:45
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
11:34
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmancity_240227.jpg
5:01
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
Now Playing