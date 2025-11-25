Newcastle are capable of competing with PL's elite

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Injury Report: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo return Wednesday?
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Rams vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Injury Report: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo return Wednesday?
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Rams vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Newcastle are capable of competing with PL's elite
November 25, 2025 01:10 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Newcastle's impressive performance in a 2-1 win against Manchester City at St James' Park in Matchweek 12.
Related Videos
18:49
Liverpool playing with a ‘void of confidence’
17:45
Where did Frank, Spurs get it wrong v. Arsenal?
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 12
13:29
Slot’s problems are ‘starting to be serious’
21:22
Arsenal are ‘more than just set-pieces’
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
03:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
02:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
03:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
03:27
Chelsea v. Arsenal could be a ‘fascinating game’
03:27
Mustoe: Anderson is ‘not far off of Declan Rice’
02:54
Santos was ‘the epitome of maturity’ for Chelsea
06:23
Lowe Down: Arsenal continue charge towards title
26:14
PL Update: Eze, Arsenal hammer Spurs
02:03
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
04:15
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
05:54
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal
05:02
Palhinha: Spurs ‘need to react’ after 4-1 loss
04:40
Eze’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Spurs
Latest Clips
01:43
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
02:21
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
01:36
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins
03:03
NFL Week 13 Preview: Texans vs. Colts
02:49
NFL Week 13 Preview: 49ers vs. Browns
04:14
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bears vs. Eagles
03:57
NFL Week 13 Preview: Rams vs. Panthers
06:25
NFL Week 13 Preview: Chiefs vs. Cowboys
05:41
NFL Week 13 Preview: Packers vs. Lions
06:00
Is Burrow taking too big a risk by playing?
12:48
Are too many coaches going for it on 4th down?
07:20
Unpacking Chase’s comments after spitting incident
08:06
Moehrig suspended one game for punching Jennings
06:06
Will Cowboys’ defense be able to limit Mahomes?
07:26
PFT Power Rankings: Rams on top in Week 13
07:09
KC vs. DAL feels like an ‘elimination game’
10:08
Lions have ‘no choice’ but to ride Gibbs
04:36
Breaking down Stafford’s situation with Rams
06:51
Playoff implications loom over Packers vs. Lions
06:52
Vikings’ lack of ‘vision’ has hurt McCarthy
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
01:22
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
39
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
01:09
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller
01:55
Highlights: Lakers pull away from Clippers late
01:58
Highlights: Doncic overpowers LAC with 43 points
02:01
HLs: Black conjures up 31 for Magic vs 76ers
01:05
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
01:58
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
02:57
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue