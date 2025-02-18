 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Mexico Open 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions at VidantaWorld
Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 5 Houston at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NBA: Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy Basketball Roundtable: Which fantasy surprise will maintain their value for the rest of the season?

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_jeanty_250218.jpg
Could Jeanty fall to Broncos in NFL draft?
nbc_rfs_shedeurgiants_250218.jpg
Sanders is an ‘unbelievably good’ fit for Nabers
nbc_rfs_teehiggins_250218.jpg
Higgins staying in CIN would be good for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Mexico Open 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions at VidantaWorld
Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 5 Houston at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NBA: Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy Basketball Roundtable: Which fantasy surprise will maintain their value for the rest of the season?

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_jeanty_250218.jpg
Could Jeanty fall to Broncos in NFL draft?
nbc_rfs_shedeurgiants_250218.jpg
Sanders is an ‘unbelievably good’ fit for Nabers
nbc_rfs_teehiggins_250218.jpg
Higgins staying in CIN would be good for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 25

February 18, 2025 12:07 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250218.jpg
27:32
Spurs ‘pretty inconsistent’ regardless of injuries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_bhacounterche_251802.jpg
4:26
How Brighton countered Chelsea’s unusual set-up
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250218.jpg
14:44
Man City looked ‘rejuvenated’ against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_artetawithouthavertz_251802.jpg
3:07
How Arteta adapted without Havertz
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_bhacherecap_250218.jpg
8:25
Chelsea ‘were worryingly bad’ as Brighton dominate
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_mcnewrecap_250218.jpg
3:26
Marmoush ‘a really dynamic’ threat for Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250218.jpg
8:47
Liverpool were ‘running on fumes’ against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_lcarsrecap_250218.jpg
7:53
Did Arteta solve Arsenal’s biggest problem?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_livwolrecap_250218.jpg
6:08
Liverpool closer to title with win over Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_totmanurecap_250218.jpg
18:16
Will Spurs steady the ship after beating Man Utd?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kulusveski_250216.jpg
4:06
Kulusevski: ‘I’m a huge fan of Vicario!’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw25allgoals_250216.jpg
15:37
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Now Playing