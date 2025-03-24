'Incredible' end to Stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Defensive battle awaits JuJu Watkins and USC against Mississippi State in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnacion to undergo surgery on his broken left hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson cross paths in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Best Final Four wagers entering Sweet 16
Assessing Tiztastic’s chances at Kentucky Derby
Take a chance on Final Gambit in Kentucky Derby
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Defensive battle awaits JuJu Watkins and USC against Mississippi State in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnacion to undergo surgery on his broken left hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson cross paths in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Best Final Four wagers entering Sweet 16
Assessing Tiztastic’s chances at Kentucky Derby
Take a chance on Final Gambit in Kentucky Derby
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
'Incredible' end to Stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya
March 24, 2025 12:32 PM
Take a look at the final stretch of Stage 1 of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya, which ended in dramatic fashion.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue