T O Elvis gets rocking Churchill Downs Stakes win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Jim Furyk picks Justin Leonard and Stewart Cink to be assistant captains at Ryder Cup
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No pars required: An adventurous start for Matt McCarty in the third round at Doral
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kentucky Derby favorite success with Kornacki
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
Stark Contrast powers to American Turf win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby Home
Stream LIVE on Peacock
Kentucky Derby Entries
Derby Preview & Odds
Pick the Winner
All Horse Racing
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Jim Furyk picks Justin Leonard and Stewart Cink to be assistant captains at Ryder Cup
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No pars required: An adventurous start for Matt McCarty in the third round at Doral
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kentucky Derby favorite success with Kornacki
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
Stark Contrast powers to American Turf win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby Home
Stream LIVE on Peacock
Kentucky Derby Entries
Derby Preview & Odds
Pick the Winner
All Horse Racing
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
T O Elvis gets rocking Churchill Downs Stakes win
May 2, 2026 05:12 PM
Daisuke Takayanagi trainee T O Elvis thrills the crowd with an impressive victory in the Churchill Downs Stakes.
Latest Clips
02:02
Kentucky Derby favorite success with Kornacki
01:49
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
01:59
Stark Contrast powers to American Turf win
04:07
Celebrating 26 years of Donna Brothers on NBC
02:18
Crude Velocity roars to Pat Day Mile win
01:15
2026 Derby also eligibles in field with Kornacki
01:23
2026 Derby also eligibles in field with Kornacki
02:06
Derby lack of experience with Kornacki
01:50
Classic Q holds on in Churchill Distaff Turf Mile
03:45
Dorman happy Cody’s Wish continues to inspire
05:24
Tour Player impresses in Knicks Go Stakes victory
01:19
Yellow Card takes down Twin Spires Turf Sprint
56
Smith inspired by Ferdinand’s Derby rail run
01:59
Churchill Downs infield ‘mayor’ talks about duties
01:08
Dart gets help from mom with Kentucky Derby fit
02:19
Lukas’ memory lives on at Kentucky Derby
01:24
Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal’s opener
01:26
Gyokeres heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Fulham
02:04
Saka powers Arsenal 2-0 in front of Fulham
10:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 35
04:41
Vibe pulls away to win Allowance Race 3
05:52
R Disaster goes wire to wire in Derby City Distaff
01:05
Bailey recalls Grindstone’s thrilling Derby win
58
Barbaro was ‘like winning the lottery’
35
2026 Derby picks with Olympians and Paralympians
02:19
A day in the life of a Kentucky Derby jockey
02:54
Glatt feels an angel on his shoulder at the Derby
01:52
Kornacki explains Kentucky Derby to 3-year-olds
03:50
Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
01:02
Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue