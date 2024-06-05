 Skip navigation
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

nbc_roto_rbstimberwolves_240605.jpg
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbsdfsfinals_240605.jpg
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
nbc_roto_rbsbigstockrisers_240605.jpg
Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

nbc_roto_rbstimberwolves_240605.jpg
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbsdfsfinals_240605.jpg
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
nbc_roto_rbsbigstockrisers_240605.jpg
Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Is Sinner-Alcaraz the new Federer-Nadal?

June 5, 2024 04:06 PM
Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz is "must-watch TV," and their semifinal matchup profiles to be perhaps the best match of the French Open.