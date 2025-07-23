 Skip navigation
Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
New York Mets v Kansas City Royals
Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17

July 23, 2025 01:46 PM
Relive the action from Stage 17 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders raced 160.4km through the mountains starting in Bollène and finishing on a sprint in Valence.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
nbc_roto_brettbatyv2_250723.jpg
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
01:16
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250723.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
01:14
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?
BTP_18_prev_raw.jpg
08:04
Could Pogacar start slipping on Stage 18?
nbc_cyc_btpseg2_250723.jpg
07:46
Does Stage 17 crash clinch green jersey for Milan?
nbc_roto_andrewpainter_250723.jpg
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
nbc_pftpm_mclaurincontract_250723.jpg
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
nbc_pftpm_hendricksonstewart_250723.jpg
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
nbc_pftpm_parsonscontract_250723.jpg
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
nbc_bte_nflcomebackplayer_250723.jpg
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
nbc_cyc_tadejintv_250723.jpg
01:22
Pogačar ‘happy that we stayed safe’ in Stage 17
nbc_bte_bigtencfpteams_250723.jpg
02:15
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
nbc_cyc_merlierintv_250723.jpg
01:21
Merlier ‘disappointed’ about ‘lost opportunity’
mpx_new.jpg
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
nbc_cyc_milanintv_250723.jpg
03:06
Milan ‘without words’ after winning TDF Stage 17
winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
oly_wpw_worlds_goldmatch_grehun_250723.jpg
10:13
Greece women’s water polo edges Hungary for gold
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze