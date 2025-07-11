Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Laguna Seca Starting grid - Brian J Nelson 01.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 5 at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintvw_250711.jpg
‘Really happy’ Barkley shares hilarious swing key
nbc_golf_curryfaminterview_250711.jpg
Curry family embracing competition at ACC
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Laguna Seca Starting grid - Brian J Nelson 01.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 5 at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintvw_250711.jpg
‘Really happy’ Barkley shares hilarious swing key
nbc_golf_curryfaminterview_250711.jpg
Curry family embracing competition at ACC
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7

July 11, 2025 02:58 PM
Relive the action from Stage 7 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders embarked on a hilly 197km ride from Saint-Malo, ending on a sprinting finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintvw_250711.jpg
02:17
‘Really happy’ Barkley shares hilarious swing key
nbc_golf_curryfaminterview_250711.jpg
01:42
Curry family embracing competition at ACC
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleymontage_250711.jpg
45
Barkley holes out for EAGLE, on fire early at ACC
nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
13:14
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_roto_bricematthews_250711.jpg
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
nbc_roto_pca_250711.jpg
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
02:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
nbc_pft_pftpmsteelersrodgers_250711.jpg
02:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
nbc_pftpm_harrisnews_250711.jpg
05:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_bulls_250711.jpg
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_roto_nbamvp_v2_250711.jpg
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
nbc_roto_nbamip_250711.jpg
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250711.jpg
02:05
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
bikingphotofinishstageseven.jpg
10:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfsmallpelotoncrash_250711.jpg
02:16
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfhillclimb_250711.jpg
07:37
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France