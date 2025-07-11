 Skip navigation
Top News

Wimbledon 2025 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Katerina Siniakova and Sem Verbeek win Wimbledon mixed-doubles title
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Taylor Fritz to return to the Wimbledon final
bikingphotofinishstageseven.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2025 Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250711.jpg
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7 finish

July 11, 2025 10:42 AM
Watch the exciting finish to the seventh stage of the 2025 Tour de France, where a group of talented riders raced to the line in a thrilling sprint.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250711.jpg
02:05
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
nbc_cyc_tdfsmallpelotoncrash_250711.jpg
02:16
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfhillclimb_250711.jpg
07:37
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_cyc_tdfs6ehlv4_250710.jpg
28:47
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250710.jpg
03:04
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
nbc_dps_themizinterview_250710.jpg
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
nbc_dps_mattryaninterview_250710.jpg
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
nbc_dps_jeromebettisinterview_250710.jpg
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
nbc_dps_granthillinterview_250710.jpg
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
nbc_imsa_mosportprev_250710.jpg
15:03
IMSA preview: Chevrolet Grand Prix in Canada
nbc_smx_30board_250710(2).jpg
16:35
Webb out for rest of MX; Spring Creek preview
sextonbets.jpg
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
04:32
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
Stage_7_prev_raw.jpg
05:27
Can Van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’