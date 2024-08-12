Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SEC Football Media Days
Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: What will be Lydia’s legacy? The are-you-kidding-me? end to Wyndham
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Levi Kitchen on exercise bike.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Levi Kitchen wins, Jalek Swoll gives Triumph first podium
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
nbc_roto_galazybrains_240812.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top three NFL preseason storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SEC Football Media Days
Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: What will be Lydia’s legacy? The are-you-kidding-me? end to Wyndham
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Levi Kitchen on exercise bike.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Levi Kitchen wins, Jalek Swoll gives Triumph first podium
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
nbc_roto_galazybrains_240812.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top three NFL preseason storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1

August 12, 2024 12:21 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 1 of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, a 124 km journey from Rotterdam to The Hague.