TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
American Brandon McNulty wins individual time trial in opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta
CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France
nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240817.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
nbc_pl_whulopeteguiintv_240817.jpg
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa
nbc_pl_emerydeskintv_240817.jpg
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 7

August 17, 2024 01:40 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, where riders embarked on a 166.4km journey from Champagnole to Le Grand-Bornand.