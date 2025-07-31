 Skip navigation
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
MLB trade deadline tracker: Astros reunite with Carlos Correa, Padres swing several deals
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_fnia_digitalhofcut_250731.jpg
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 6

July 31, 2025 01:49 PM
Relive Stage 6 highlights from the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, a 123.7km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert.

nbc_fnia_digitalhofcut_250731.jpg
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_saurez_250731.jpg
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
nbc_roto_millersearspadres_250731.jpg
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
nbc_roto_duran_250731.jpg
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
16:31
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
nbc_simms_afcteams_250731.jpg
19:02
What AFC teams have legitimate Super Bowl windows?
wilkins.jpg
03:35
Wilkins’ release from Raiders feels ‘really odd’
phils_mpx.jpg
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
nbc_roto_nlroy_2507031.jpg
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
03:54
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
03:42
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
12:01
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
04:18
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’