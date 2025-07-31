Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB trade deadline tracker: Astros reunite with Carlos Correa, Padres swing several deals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB trade deadline tracker: Astros reunite with Carlos Correa, Padres swing several deals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 6
July 31, 2025 01:49 PM
Relive Stage 6 highlights from the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, a 123.7km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert.
Latest Clips
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
16:31
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
19:02
What AFC teams have legitimate Super Bowl windows?
03:35
Wilkins’ release from Raiders feels ‘really odd’
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
03:54
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
03:42
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
12:01
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
04:18
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue