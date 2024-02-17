 Skip navigation
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
McIlroy lays out his vision for a global tour, for best of best
Daytona rain Xfinity.jpg
NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Stolz adds speed skating worlds gold, one race from another sweep

nbc_cbb_stjoe_duq_240217.jpg
MBB Highlights: Duquesne scraps win over St. Joe’s
oly_atm60h_nationals_recap_240217.jpg
Holloway sets world record: Cunningham wins final
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240217.jpg
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jones ties WR in 60mH, qualifies for worlds

February 17, 2024 04:33 PM
Tia Jones tied the world record in the women's 60m hurdles at the 2024 U.S. Indoor Championships then later won the final to qualify for the world indoor championships.