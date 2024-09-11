Pulisic's accurate strike gives USMNT the lead

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
Mercer Baggs
,
Mercer Baggs
,
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
SMX playoffs 2024: Charlotte best moments
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
Mercer Baggs
,
Mercer Baggs
,
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
SMX playoffs 2024: Charlotte best moments
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Pulisic's accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
September 10, 2024 08:39 PM
USMNT star Christian Pulisic finds the back of the net to give his team the 1-0 lead against New Zealand in international friendly action.
Close Ad