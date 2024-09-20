 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Illinois Fighting Illini college football
Luke Altmyer throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 24 Illinois to 31-24 OT win over No. 22 Nebraska
Davante Adams
Panthers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Lydia Ko one back of Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxs_racehlv2_240920.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
nbc_golf_gc_kornferryhlandanalysis_240920.jpg
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlandreax_240920.jpg
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Illinois Fighting Illini college football
Luke Altmyer throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 24 Illinois to 31-24 OT win over No. 22 Nebraska
Davante Adams
Panthers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Lydia Ko one back of Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxs_racehlv2_240920.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
nbc_golf_gc_kornferryhlandanalysis_240920.jpg
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlandreax_240920.jpg
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ferrell vying to host Westminster Dog Show

September 20, 2024 01:45 PM
Actor Will Ferrell joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his interest in hosting the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, his new documentary "Will & Harper" and Leeds United soccer.