Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup Singles Matches
Luke Donald makes picks, ready to run it back with nearly identical European Ryder Cup team
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Legacy MC’s Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek score top-five finishes at Darlington
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Southern 500 was a race to forget for many NASCAR Cup playoff drivers

Top Clips

chase_briscoe_wds.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250831.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup Singles Matches
Luke Donald makes picks, ready to run it back with nearly identical European Ryder Cup team
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Legacy MC’s Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek score top-five finishes at Darlington
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Southern 500 was a race to forget for many NASCAR Cup playoff drivers

Top Clips

chase_briscoe_wds.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250831.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics

September 1, 2025 07:50 AM
Check out top plays from WNBA's slate of games Saturday night, featuring timely performances from the Sparks and a strong showing from the Valkyries.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250829.jpg
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
nbc_wnba_feverplayoffs_250827.jpg
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
nbc_wnba_chicagoconvo_250827.jpg
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250827.jpg
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
nbc_roto_acesdream_250827.jpg
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
aja_and_angel.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffseed_250825.jpg
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
nbc_wnba_mvpajaphee_250825.jpg
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
nbc_wnba_acesliberty_250825.jpg
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’

Latest Clips

chase_briscoe_wds.jpg
23:40
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250831.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_250831.jpg
01:32
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_250831.jpg
01:28
Hamlin: Darlington is such an ‘execution race’
nbc_nas_bubba_250831.jpg
03:03
Bubba proud of rebound for sixth at Darlington
blaney_spin.jpg
01:46
Darlington proves to be difficult playoff opener
nbc_nas_jones_250831.jpg
43
Jones ‘couldn’t get the run’ on leaders late
nbc_nas_reddick_250831.jpg
02:01
Reddick laments loss despite strong points day
nbc_nas_briscoe_250831.jpg
01:33
Briscoe delivers Darlington dominance in playoffs
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
nbc_nas_bowmanstop_250831.jpg
01:51
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_nas_jarrettpick_250831.jpg
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_fmchampionshiprd4_250831.jpg
12:15
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 4
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_sgballhandling_250831.jpg
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory