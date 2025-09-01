Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Luke Donald makes picks, ready to run it back with nearly identical European Ryder Cup team
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Legacy MC’s Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek score top-five finishes at Darlington
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Southern 500 was a race to forget for many NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Luke Donald makes picks, ready to run it back with nearly identical European Ryder Cup team
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Legacy MC’s Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek score top-five finishes at Darlington
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Southern 500 was a race to forget for many NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
September 1, 2025 07:50 AM
Check out top plays from WNBA's slate of games Saturday night, featuring timely performances from the Sparks and a strong showing from the Valkyries.
Related Videos
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
Latest Clips
23:40
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
01:32
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott
01:28
Hamlin: Darlington is such an ‘execution race’
03:03
Bubba proud of rebound for sixth at Darlington
01:46
Darlington proves to be difficult playoff opener
43
Jones ‘couldn’t get the run’ on leaders late
02:01
Reddick laments loss despite strong points day
01:33
Briscoe delivers Darlington dominance in playoffs
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
01:51
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
12:15
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 4
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue