Highlights: UConn outclasses Ohio State

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sarah Strong’s double-double leads top-ranked UConn past Ohio State 100-68
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
With job on the line, Adam Schenk turns 243rd career start into first PGA Tour title in Bermuda
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 13, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sarah Strong’s double-double leads top-ranked UConn past Ohio State 100-68
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
With job on the line, Adam Schenk turns 243rd career start into first PGA Tour title in Bermuda
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 13, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: UConn outclasses Ohio State
November 16, 2025 02:05 PM
Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd led the way as UConn turned up the intensity to beat Ohio State.
Related Videos
04:55
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
01:32
Activity is winning for UConn’s Strong
04:33
Highlights: Michigan dominates Notre Dame
21:32
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 2
21:38
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 1
07:49
‘Connectivity’ critical for Pingeton at Wisconsin
06:47
Haney seeks to be a ‘giver of hope’ for Hoyas
04:47
Bozzella’s message to SHU: ‘Enjoy the moment’
08:16
Villanova’s Dillon treasures leading alma mater
07:57
Kieger’s coaching energy started ‘in the womb’
09:37
McKeown reflects on career ahead of final season
06:25
Langley: Big Ten ‘brings out the competitive side’
05:08
Consuegra sees work paying off at Marquette
07:01
Garzon reveals why she transferred to Maryland
06:08
Green: Illinois must ‘attack the day’ this season
11:20
All new faces have to step up for Indiana, Moren
07:19
Fudd manifesting health, joy in her final season
04:35
Strong working on vocal leadership and versatility
14:55
Auriemma hopes to challenge UConn ‘bridge’ players
09:18
Barnes Arico: Olson and Swords are ‘them’
06:14
Fralick hopes MSU’s identity will be ‘relentless’
05:35
McGuff: Ohio State has ‘a style that works for us’
09:11
Frese credits chemistry for Maryland’s success
09:32
Jensen keeping past in mind while looking ahead
07:18
Gottlieb keeping USC’s standards high
04:59
Rice knows UCLA needs to ‘stay in the moment’
05:30
How UCLA has instilled star confidence in Betts
10:23
Close: UCLA built on ‘breakthroughs in growth’
Latest Clips
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
05:00
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
08:59
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
01:58
Highlights: Timberwolves falter at home to Nuggets
02:47
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
07:36
Team Shuster survives Team Casper, forces Game 3
01:00
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
01:58
Highlights: Doncic dominates Lakers win vs. Bucks
02:15
Analyzing Rodriguez’s Heisman chances
02:13
Navy defeats USF, adds another wrinkle to CFP race
02:14
USC rallies in gritty home win against Iowa
03:53
ACC continues to be the conference of chaos
02:20
Notre Dame handles business vs. Pittsburgh
03:05
A&M comes back to beat SC in wild showdown
02:41
Oklahoma defense steps up vs. Alabama
01:59
Highlights: Thunder cruise by Hornets in Charlotte
01:44
Styles takes kickoff return 100 yards to the house
01:57
HLs: Poeltl, Barrett power Raptors past Pacers
53
Gilmer gets UCLA on the board vs. Ohio State
47
West extends Ohio State’s lead against UCLA
01:26
Who are the legit national championship teams?
02:42
HLs: Notre Dame swept in series by No. 1 MSU
01:57
Peoples hurdles UCLA defender on way to end zone
46
Sayin hits Rodgers for OSU touchdown vs. UCLA
01:57
Highlights: Cavs mount big comeback vs. Grizzlies
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue