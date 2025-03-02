 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
No. 1 again: Christopher Bell scores second consecutive victory with COTA triumph
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Joe Highsmith goes from making cut on the number to winning Cognizant Classic
Connecticut v South Carolina
South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas

Top Clips

Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
nbc_wcbb_desktalk_250302.jpg
Expect Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa to make noise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
No. 1 again: Christopher Bell scores second consecutive victory with COTA triumph
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Joe Highsmith goes from making cut on the number to winning Cognizant Classic
Connecticut v South Carolina
South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas

Top Clips

Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
nbc_wcbb_desktalk_250302.jpg
Expect Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa to make noise

Highlights: Iowa tops Wisconsin on Senior Day

March 2, 2025 05:59 PM
Senior Lucy Olsen netted a team-high 22 points and Hannah Stuelke recorded a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Iowa to an 81-66 win over Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.