MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Amanda Anisimova beats Iga Swiatek to join Elena Rybakina in last four at WTA Finals
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
After receiving waiver, 17-year-old Gianna Clemente turns pro for LPGA Final Qualifying
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton

Watch Now

Consuegra sees work paying off at Marquette

November 5, 2025 07:35 PM
Marquette women's basketball head coach Cara Consuegra isn't satisfied with Marquette's results and believes the program's development will show in 2025-26.

nbc_cbb_mdgarzonintv_251105.jpg
07:01
Garzon reveals why she transferred to Maryland
nbc_cbb_shaunagreenmixed_251105.jpg
06:08
Green: Illinois must ‘attack the day’ this season
moren.jpg
11:20
All new faces have to step up for Indiana, Moren
nbc_cbb_uconnfuddintv_251030.jpg
07:19
Fudd manifesting health, joy in her final season
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongintv_251030.jpg
04:35
Strong working on vocal leadership and versatility
nbc_cbb_uconnauriemmaintv_251030.jpg
14:55
Auriemma hopes to challenge UConn ‘bridge’ players
nbc_cbb_michbarnesaricointv_251029.jpg
09:18
Barnes Arico: Olson and Swords are ‘them’
nbc_cbb_msufralickintv_251029.jpg
06:14
Fralick hopes MSU’s identity will be ‘relentless’
nbc_cbb_osumcguffintv_251029.jpg
05:35
McGuff: Ohio State has ‘a style that works for us’
nbc_cbb_mdfreeseintv_251028.jpg
09:11
Frese credits chemistry for Maryland’s success
nbc_cbb_iowajensenintv_251028.jpg
09:32
Jensen keeping past in mind while looking ahead
nbc_cbb_uscgottliebintv_251028.jpg
07:18
Gottlieb keeping USC’s standards high
nbc_cbb_uclariceintv_251028.jpg
04:59
Rice knows UCLA needs to ‘stay in the moment’
nbc_cbb_uclabettsintv_251028.jpg
05:30
How UCLA has instilled star confidence in Betts
nbc_cbb_uclacloseintv_251028.jpg
10:23
Close: UCLA built on ‘breakthroughs in growth’

nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
nbc_cbb_iowastirtzintv_251105.jpg
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
nbc_golf_kirahitdeskreax_251105.jpg
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_roto_coulibalyv2_251105.jpg
01:32
Fantasy implications of Coulibaly’s fast start
nbc_ffhh_openorcloseit_251105.jpg
18:00
Stick with Odunze, Dobbins; Bench Lawrence, Kamara
jadlsinterview.jpg
14:30
Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
nbc_roto_giddeyv2_251105.jpg
01:28
Bulls’ Giddey ‘paying off’ for fantasy managers
nbc_roto_zionv2_251105.jpg
01:35
NOP has no ‘immediate replacement’ for Williamson
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
02:14
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
09:19
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
04:55
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
nbc_roto_kyler_murray_251105.jpg
01:27
What Murray’s injury means for Brissett’s outlook
nbc_roto_hall_251105.jpg
01:15
Hall a bright spot in a ‘lost’ season for Jets
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
01:31
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans
nbc_ffhh_adonaimitchell_251105.jpg
02:22
WR Mitchell ‘gets to play’ in weak Jets offense
nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_251105.jpg
10:23
Seahawks acquiring WR Shaheed is ‘pretty exciting’
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_251105.jpg
04:02
Will Bowers benefit from Raiders trading Meyers?
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251105.jpg
07:33
Impact of Jaguars acquiring WR Meyers from Raiders
nbc_ffhh_nyjets_251105.jpg
05:46
Why did Jets trade away CB Gardner, DT Williams?
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251105.jpg
01:08
Bet on Mayfield, Stafford, Jackson to win NFL MVP
nbc_fnia_coltsexposedv2_251105.jpg
02:51
Did the Steelers expose the Colts’ weaknesses?
nbc_fnia_tradewinnersv2_251105.jpg
08:12
BAL, NYJ among head-scratchers from trade deadline
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’