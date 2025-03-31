Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight

March 31, 2025 01:26 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell break down why they favor UConn to cover against a USC squad playing without their star player in JuJu Watkins.

Related Videos

van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
nbc_oht_sweet16breakdown_250327.jpg
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_roto_dukeunc_250326.jpg
01:17
Is North Carolina being overlooked against Duke?
nbc_roto_ncstatelsu_250326.jpg
01:19
Eye over in LSU vs. NC State Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_bte_womensfinalfourbets_250325.jpg
01:31
LSU, UConn lead best bets to make Final Four
nbc_oht_cinderellastoriesv2_250320.jpg
14:16
Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
nbc_oht_finalfourprv_250320.jpg
11:12
SC looking to get ‘their lick back’ against UConn
nbc_cbb_uclapauley_250319.jpg
01:39
How UCLA teams feed off Pauley Pavilion’s energy
nbc_cbb_womensgamev2_250318.jpg
01:15
Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops
nbc_cbb_top4womensplayersv2_250318.jpg
01:49
Watkins, Bueckers are players to watch in tourney
nbc_bte_wbbfinalfourpicks_250318.jpg
02:01
Who are the Final Four picks in women’s bracket?
nbc_roto_womensnatchamp_250318.jpg
01:47
USC, Watkins worth betting to win national title
nbc_oht_jujuintv_250313.jpg
10:10
Watkins looks ahead to NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_daytondavidson_250307.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Davidson dominates Dayton
nbc_wcbb_davidson_morganfulksintv_250307.jpg
01:32
Davidson’s ‘toughness’ fueled victory over Dayton
nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
01:31
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
05:23
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis
saint_joes_mpx.jpg
04:59
Highlights: SJU beats URI in overtime tourney game
nbc_wcbb_coachintv_250307.jpg
01:02
Brugler, Saint Joseph’s ‘not done yet’
nbc_wcbb_urduqhl_250307.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Richmond holds off Duquesne
nbc_wcbb_urdooganroussellintv_250307.jpg
01:47
Richmond not looking ahead to potential repeat
nbc_wcbb_wisconsiniowa_250305.jpg
05:18
Highlights: Iowa rolls over Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_iowa_olsenintv_250305.jpg
01:06
Olsen all smiles after Iowa beats Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_rutgersnebraska_250305.jpg
04:30
Highlights: Nebraska decimates Rutgers in Indy
nbc_wcbb_rutgers_williamsintv_250305.jpg
01:04
Williams: Markowski ‘dominant’ in win vs. Rutgers
nbc_wcbb_langleyintv_250305.jpg
01:03
Langley proud of Huskies’ ‘effort, fight’ vs. MINN
nbc_wcb_minnwash_250305.jpg
05:11
HLs: Washington tops Minnesota in tournament play
nbc_cbb_nebwbbmarkowskipkg_250305.jpg
02:09
Nebraska’s Markowski: ‘Winning is in my blood’

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_horse_arkansasderby_250331.jpg
01:35
Sandman needs ‘a perfect trip’ for Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_floridaderby_250331.jpg
01:26
Tappan Street, Sovereignty show betting value
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_bte_nationalchampionship_250331.jpg
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
17:20
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
thursdaygames.jpg
04:18
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
nbc_pft_18games_250331.jpg
01:10
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season
nbc_pft_playoffseeding_250331.jpg
01:53
Payton stands by importance of winning division
nbc_pft_brownsno2pick_250331.jpg
02:24
Browns ‘unlikely’ to trade up to No. 1 in draft
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250331.jpg
09:49
Titans should keep door open for No. 1 pick trade
nbc_pft_sauce_250331.jpg
03:17
Glenn feels Gardner can be ‘best in the league’
nbc_pft_glennreset_250331.jpg
04:51
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason