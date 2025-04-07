 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 11 Ironman Eli Tomac.JPG
Eli Tomac on May 2025 return: ‘Goal as of now is MX Round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Bueckers, UConn get storybook ending with title

April 7, 2025 04:53 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin react to UConn's beatdown of South Carolina in the national title game as Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and more showed out on the biggest stage.

nbc_oht_hidalgo_250407.jpg
10:32
Hidalgo addresses social media post in article
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
06:23
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_cbb_uscwatkinscomp_250404.jpg
03:16
Watkins’ stellar 2024-25 season highlights at USC
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
nbc_roto_ncaawomenschamp_250401.jpg
01:25
UCLA a good value bet to win national championship
nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
nbc_oht_sweet16breakdown_250327.jpg
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_roto_dukeunc_250326.jpg
01:17
Is North Carolina being overlooked against Duke?
nbc_roto_ncstatelsu_250326.jpg
01:19
Eye over in LSU vs. NC State Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_bte_womensfinalfourbets_250325.jpg
01:31
LSU, UConn lead best bets to make Final Four
nbc_oht_cinderellastoriesv2_250320.jpg
14:16
Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
nbc_oht_finalfourprv_250320.jpg
11:12
SC looking to get ‘their lick back’ against UConn
nbc_cbb_uclapauley_250319.jpg
01:39
How UCLA teams feed off Pauley Pavilion’s energy
nbc_cbb_womensgamev2_250318.jpg
01:15
Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops
nbc_cbb_top4womensplayersv2_250318.jpg
01:49
Watkins, Bueckers are players to watch in tourney
nbc_bte_wbbfinalfourpicks_250318.jpg
02:01
Who are the Final Four picks in women’s bracket?
nbc_roto_womensnatchamp_250318.jpg
01:47
USC, Watkins worth betting to win national title
nbc_oht_jujuintv_250313.jpg
10:10
Watkins looks ahead to NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_daytondavidson_250307.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Davidson dominates Dayton
nbc_wcbb_davidson_morganfulksintv_250307.jpg
01:32
Davidson’s ‘toughness’ fueled victory over Dayton
nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
01:31
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
05:23
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis

nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_leinew_postgamereacs_250407.jpg
04:10
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_250407.jpg
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
06:17
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal_250407.jpg
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_dps_finalfourrecap_250407.jpg
06:32
Takeaways from Houston, Florida’s Final Four wins
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
01:53
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
02:08
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.